Việt Nam Medipharm Expo 2022 returns to capital

VIETNAM, May 6 -

A press conference ahead of the Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022 took place in Hà Nội on Friday. — Photo provided by the event's organisers

HÀ NỘI — The 29th Việt Nam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022) will return to Hà Nội next week, with the participation of over 150 foreign and domestic exhibitors, including those from Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan (China), Australia, the US, Belarus and the Czech Republic.

The four-day event will start next Wednesday at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre. State policies and laws in pharmaceutical and medical areas will be introduced while the latest achievements and products in the pharmaceutical sector, including medical equipment for hospitals, clinics and healthcare, will be on display.

Vietnam Medical Import-Export JSC (VIMEDIMEX VN), in collaboration with Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR), have successfully organised many pharmaceutical and medical exhibitions over the past years.

Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022 will be the first pharmaceutical and medical event in the capital in two years, due to the pandemic.

Nguyễn Đình Anh, head of the Ministry of Health's Department of Communications, Emulation and Reward described the upcoming event as an opportunity for businesses, producers and distributors to promote products and technology, exchange experiences and seize new business opportunities.

It would also be a good chance for doctors and nurses nationwide to access the latest pharmaceutical products, advanced medical equipment and technology to improve their capacities in protecting, caring for and improving people's health, Anh said.

The previous edition attracted 60 foreign and domestic exhibitors.— VNS