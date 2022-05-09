The Accent Coach Discusses the Most Important Communication Skill
You’re going to have miscommunications or messages lost in translation. The key is to try to avoid these as much as possible.
Miscommunications happen. Yet, they are often avoidable. The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, elaborates, "You're going to have miscommunications or messages lost in translation. The key is to try to avoid these as much as possible. Yet, when they do happen, the other side of the equation is to calmly approach the miscommunication by asking questions. However, I'd argue that many of these communication faults could be avoided simply by listening!"
Active listening has quickly become a buzzword in its own right. When it comes to relationships in a person’s personal or work life, active listening is one skill that is being brought up again and again.
“I think the problem is that people listen to respond, as opposed to listening to understand. We function in a very reactive society. And I think for a lot of individuals, it’s hard to slow down. We’re so ‘go-go-go,’ and it is really hard to get out of that mindset,” Roche states.
Active listening involves concentrating on the message the other person is stating. It’s about taking information in, then responding in a thoughtful and non-reactive way. At the end of the day, this usually means slowing down the conversation a little bit.
“It’s funny because some people view slowing down as inefficient. Yet, in the case of communication, slowing down can actually be more efficient since you avoid the miscommunication and the need to figure out where the message went wrong,” The Accent Coach elaborates further. “I think active listening is truly an invaluable tool in today’s fast-paced workplace. We need more of it, and less reactionary styles of communicating.”
When asked how others can become better at active listening, Roche says, “It can be hard to recognize. But I think first and foremost, face the speaker and make eye contact. These things are important. Make sure you’re really paying attention to what they are saying. Try not to come up with responses in your head as they speak. A lot of it really comes down to being able to focus and hold your attention on what the person is saying. Many people struggle with this because our attention is constantly being tugged in all different directions. But at the same time, practice makes perfect! It’s just reminding yourself and practicing!”
