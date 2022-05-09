Johannesburg Stock Exchange launches innovative new equity market data analytics platform in collaboration with big xyt

JSE is first to market with online trading analytics for listed shares and ETFs, ready-made for use by traders, sales traders and senior business management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- big xyt, the independent provider of smart data and analytics solutions to the global trading and investment community, is pleased to announce that the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the largest stock exchange in Africa, has deployed an innovative new information service leveraging big xyt’s Liquidity Cockpit for security analytics.

Using unique peer group rankings, trading firms can explore their market share, examine how they interact with the order book, and view their trading performance. As well as enhancing management oversight, the tools will enable client-facing staff to discover highly granular information about their trading flows and identify competitive advantages. Product managers can use the service to help improve their algorithms and trading strategies.

In what is thought to be the first of its kind in the exchange space, the analytics offering, named JSE Trade Explorer, will be delivered directly to trading participants of the exchange’s cash equity and ETF markets (including the exchange’s members and their clients, and eventually issuers) under a white labelling arrangement. As the tools are fully hosted and web-based, the new service is highly accessible without the need for IT integration or support by end users.

With listings of major global names, and providing unique access to African growth stocks, the JSE provides an important hub for investors to participate in the rapid development of the continent’s economy. By providing easy access to big xyt’s sophisticated data analytics solutions, the JSE is establishing a marker of excellence in the provision of information services that underpin the investment process.

“Our clients are increasingly aware of the importance of data analytics and are hungry for solutions that can deliver trusted and actionable support to their own bottom line. This is an opportune time to introduce this service to our clients, as we believe it will help our member firms to promote their competitive advantages and unique selling propositions,” said Mark Randall, Director of Information Services at the JSE.

“The increase in the quantity and complexity of data globally is a major challenge for our members and broader participants, both in terms of the cost of development and the delivery to end users. We also know that every exchange has a unique dataset that helps participants to understand their competitive strengths, in terms of liquidity and trading quality. We set ourselves the challenge to make this dataset highly accessible, at an affordable cost and with very fast delivery,” he added.

“At the JSE we see the value that we can bring to our clients by providing high quality and readily accessible market data, particularly through modern cloud channels. We believe that this new service, in collaboration with big xyt, is an innovative but natural progression to providing trusted analytics,” concluded Mark Randall.

Richard Hills, Head of Client Engagement at big xyt said “This highly innovative initiative puts the JSE at the forefront of the global exchanges community in providing easy access to complex analytics on a daily basis. The JSE has raised the bar in terms of the scope and quality of information services provided to their stakeholders. We are proud to have partnered with them on developing this new offering for the industry.”

The JSE selected big xyt as their data analytics provider due to their independence and ability to provide high quality normalised data, their capability to deliver complex security and execution analytics in sophisticated and data-rich capital markets, as well as the in-depth domain experience of the big xyt team in setting up, running and maintaining data analytics environments for tick data in highly secure environments.

< ENDS >

About the JSE

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has a well-established history operating as a regulated marketplace for trading listed securities. The JSE is a pioneering, globally connected exchange group that enables inclusive economic growth through trusted, world class, socially responsible products, and services for the investor of the future. It offers secure and efficient primary and secondary capital markets across a diverse range of securities, spanning equities, derivatives, and debt markets. It prides itself as being the market of choice for local and international investors looking to gain exposure to leading capital markets on the African continent. The JSE is currently ranked in the Top 20 largest stock exchanges in the world by market capitalisation, and is the largest stock exchange in Africa, having been in operation for over 134 years.

As a leading global exchange, the JSE co-creates, unlocks value and makes real connections happen. www.jse.co.za

JSE media contact:

Paballo Makhetha

Communication Specialist

Tel : 011 520 7331

Mobile : 072 419 4610

Email: paballom@jse.co.za

About big xyt

big xyt provides independent smart data and analytics solutions to the global trading

and investment community, enabling firms to process and normalise large data sets on

demand and in real time, in order to analyse execution performance, comply with regulatory

standards, and reduce the complexity and costs of technology and operational requirements.

big xyt’s clients include major global investment banks, asset managers, leading exchanges, trading venues, ETF issuers, and regulatory bodies.

Navigating fragmented markets remains a challenge for participants needing easily

digestible information on trading analysis. The big xyt analytics platform responds to these

market challenges, and provides clients access to transparent, accurate and normalised data.

big xyt has created a global ecosystem for tick data analytics covering more than 120

trading venues, across Equities, ETFs, FX, Futures and Options. Their unique technology

normalises trade conditions of venues allowing consistent aggregations of trading volumes,

comprehensive analysis, and delivery of results in a flexible and customisable format.

The Liquidity Cockpit, big xyt’s flagship product for security analytics, put the firm on the map as an independent reference for equity market structure and has also been a building block for more accurate benchmarking of global execution strategies. big xyt’s Open TCA (trading cost analysis) platform for execution analytics is redefining independent analysis with optimal flexibility for the user.

big xyt’s innovative analytics solutions are relevant for a broad range of use cases

including strategy development, performance trends and analysis, back testing, quantitative

research, and regulatory changes. The platform delivers information through a convenient and interactive user interface, and can be easily connected to their cloud-based platform via

APIs.

big xyt is wholly owned by its founders and employees, which means there is no conflict of

interest when evaluating execution needs or analysing performance.

For more information on big xyt, please visit: https://big-xyt.com

big xyt Media Contact:

Melanie Budden

The Realization Group

melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

+44 (0) 203 811 8344