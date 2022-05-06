Payment Card and Mobile Payment Statistics – 1st Quarter 2022

MACAU, May 6 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the total number of personal credit cards and debit cards issued by banks in Macao increased in the first quarter of 2022. The credit card turnover witnessed quarter-to-quarter growth, whereas the debit card turnover recorded a decline. On the other hand, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools continued to rise on a quarterly basis.

Payment cards issued

The total number of personal credit cards issued by banks in Macao stood at 1,606,280 at end-March 2022, representing an increase of 4.4% over the previous quarter. The total number of debit cards issued by banks in Macao reached 1,984,519, up 1.7% from the last quarter.

Credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-March 2022, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao reached MOP47.0 billion, up 4.5% from end-December 2021. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.5 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP781.7 million, representing 31.4% of credit card receivables. The delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, increased by 0.2 percentage points to 2.5% when compared with end-December 2021.

Turnover and repayment

For the first quarter of 2022, the credit card turnover totalled MOP5.5 billion, an increase of 3.0% quarter-to-quarter. The cash advance turnover was MOP164.5 million, occupying 3.0% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions reached 8.8 million, a rise of 9.1% from the previous quarter. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, grew by 7.9% from the previous quarter to MOP5.8 billion. On the other hand, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals dropped by 2.8% from the previous quarter to 425.1 thousand. The debit card turnover totalled MOP918.0 million, representing a decrease of 16.4% from the last quarter.

Mobile payment

The number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools grew by 12.1% from the previous quarter to 63.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The transaction value reached MOP5.9 billion, up 3.0% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The average amount per transaction was MOP92.9. At end-March 2022, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs totalled 92.6 thousand, a rise of 1.9% quarter-to-quarter.