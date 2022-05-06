Submit Release
India’s BIGGEST Recruitment Walk-In Drive Bengaluru- for "Embedded Software Professionals

The most critical aspect of expansion is acquiring the proper talent. The most essential thing we do was - and still is - hiring.”
— Dr Amit Andre (Chief Executive Officer, The DataTech Labs Inc.)

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Embedded Software Professionals" are in the LIMELIGHT for the first time in the history of India's Silicon Valley. The DataTech Labs Inc. in collaboration with Knorr-Bremse Technology Centre India Pvt. Ltd., has organized a placement drive for laterals with 4-15 years of experience.

There are 38 new jobs for embedded professionals who wish to relocate to Pune, Maharashtra, according to the most recent revisions on these two firms' career portals.

Apply Now!
The 38 job positions are listed below, along with the requisite experience needed.
1) Embedded Software Technical Specialist
a.(Exp. Required - 7-10 yrs)
2) SW Test Engineer - Integration/Functional testing
a.(Exp. Required -3-9 yrs)
3) Embedded Verification
a.(Exp. Required -4-7 yrs)
4) SW Test Engineer - Integration/Functional testing
a.(Exp. Required -0-4 yrs)
5) Embedded SW Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -4-7 yrs)
6) Embedded SW Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -7-10 yrs)
7) Embdeded Software Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -4-6 yrs)
8) Embdeded Software Test Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -3-6 yrs)
9) Embdeded Software Coordinator/Specialist
a.(Exp. Required -8-11 yrs)
10) Embdeded Software Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -4-6 yrs)
11) Embdeded Software Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -0-3 yrs)
12) SW Integration/ Coordination
a.(Exp. Required -4-8 yrs)
13) Embedded Autosar Developer
a.(Exp. Required -3-6 yrs)
14) Embedded Sr. Software Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -4-6 yrs)
15) Component Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -4-6 yrs)
16) Embedded Software Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -2-4 yrs)
17) Embedded Autosar Developer
a.(Exp. Required -3-6 yrs)
18) Embedded Verification Specialist
a.(Exp. Required -8-12 yrs)
19) Embedded Test Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -2-5 yrs)
20) Embedded Development and Verification
a.(Exp. Required -3-7 yrs)
21) Embedded Verification Specialist
a.(Exp. Required -8-12 yrs)
22) Embedded Test Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -2-5 yrs)
23) Embedded Autosar Developer
a.(Exp. Required -3-6 yrs)
24) Embedded Sr. Software Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -4-6 yrs)
25) Embedded Software Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -2-4 yrs)
26) Embdeded Software Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -0-3 yrs)
27) Embdeded Software Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -4-6 yrs)
28) Embdeded Software Coordinator/Specialist
a.(Exp. Required -8-11 yrs)
29) Embdeded Software Test Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -3-6 yrs)
30) Embedded Autosar Developer
a.(Exp. Required -3-6 yrs)
31) Test Engineer - SIL Testing
a.(Exp. Required -4-8 yrs)
32) Software Quality Coordinator
a.(Exp. Required -2-4 yrs)
33) Software Coordinator
a.(Exp. Required -3-5 yrs)
34) Embedded Autosar Developer
a.(Exp. Required -3-6 yrs)
35) Test Engineer - Integration Testing
a.(Exp. Required -4-8 yrs)
36) SW Integration/ Coordination
a.(Exp. Required -4-8 yrs)
37) Hardware Engineer
a.(Exp. Required -4-6 yrs)
38) Embedded Verification
a.(Exp. Required -4-7 yrs)

Experts think that as embedded systems become more integrated into consumers and other products, the demand for embedded Software Professionals will continue to rise. This is the ideal opportunity knocking for those who are willing to relocate or upgrade their career.

Date- 7th to 9th May 2022
Venue- Double Tree suites by Hilton Hotel. Iblur Gate, oRR- Sarjapur Road Jct, Banglore-560102
Time- 10 AM onwards

Please contact the person listed below for further information.

Priyanka Deshmukh
The DataTech Labs Inc
+91 97657 11125
priyanka.deshmukh@tdtl.world
