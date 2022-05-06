"Extrieve ImageOpsAI – Photo Identification SDK updated version released"

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ""Extrieve has released an updated version of its ImageOpsAI SDK"", which now includes support for a variety of machine learning-based document processing. This new version enhances photodetection in low-quality images. Additionally, this release contributes to the reduction of false positives via the confidence parameter.

This module allows for the extraction of photographs from application forms and other document types. This is a useful module that can be used for CKYC and other regulatory reporting needs.

ImageOpsAI provides a simple API to perform different document processing like object detections, face recognition, etc. For layout analysis and detection, it uses the splicer module, which is one of the fastest layout analysis engines. Imaging operations like cropping, conversions, etc. are performed using the ImageWizHelper SDK.

Extrieves's products includes :
PowerFile - Enterprise Document Management System
WorkflowWaves - Enterprise Content Management Workflow Platform.
QuickCapture SDK - Mobile Document scanning SDK
Splicer - Document Extraction & OCR SDK"""

Extrieve provides technologies to create, process and manage documents. And act as a key technology player in the Enterprise Content Management space. Extrieve enables businesses to achieve operational excellence with world-class document workflow, automation and management solutions. Extrieve's products can be integrated with existing solutions, which helps in accelerating business processes, reduces operational costs, and drives productivity and business growth. If you are looking at proven and innovative solutions to architect your enterprise’s future,

