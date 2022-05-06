"Extrieve ImageOpsAI – Photo Identification SDK updated version released"
"Extrieve has announced ""Extrieve ImageOpsAI – Photo Identification SDK updated version released."""BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ""Extrieve has released an updated version of its ImageOpsAI SDK"", which now includes support for a variety of machine learning-based document processing. This new version enhances photodetection in low-quality images. Additionally, this release contributes to the reduction of false positives via the confidence parameter.
This module allows for the extraction of photographs from application forms and other document types. This is a useful module that can be used for CKYC and other regulatory reporting needs.
ImageOpsAI
ImageOpsAI provides a simple API to perform different document processing like object detections, face recognition, etc. For layout analysis and detection, it uses the splicer module, which is one of the fastest layout analysis engines. Imaging operations like cropping, conversions, etc. are performed using the ImageWizHelper SDK.
Click for more info
Extrieves's products includes :
PowerFile - Enterprise Document Management System
WorkflowWaves - Enterprise Content Management Workflow Platform.
QuickCapture SDK - Mobile Document scanning SDK
Splicer - Document Extraction & OCR SDK"""
News desk
Extrieve Technologies
info@extrieve.com
ImageOpsAI - Splicer intelligent Photo Cropping - Extrieve