Practice Tech Solutions Ranked as the Best SEO Agency in Illinois

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Practice Tech Solutions, the digital experiences division of Neolytix, is a Healthcare Marketing Agency that specializes in performance-driven marketing for small and medium-sized practices. The renowned marketing platform, SocialAppsHQ, conducted research on SEO agencies in Illinois and identified the three top performers.SocialAppsHQ is a marketing platform founded in 2011 and has conducted business with over 5,000 enterprises globally. Some of the more well-known brands and people they collaborated with include the likes of the movie star Vin Diesel, global confectionery multinational Cadbury, and redBus- which claims to be the world’s largest online bus ticketing platform.After conducting extensive research on SEO companies in Illinois , SocialAppsHQ identified three companies they perceived as the top performers in the industry. These Illinois-based companies include Practice Tech Solutions, a part of Neolytix, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022.SocialAppsHQ’s survey focused on the track records of SEO companies and their ability to achieve sustainable high rankings on Google and other search engines for their clients. Commenting on the results of the survey, SocialAppsHQ stated: “These firms have extensive experience and are up to date on all of the latest trends. They will collaborate with you to get your website to the top of search engine results.”Practice Tech Solutions made it to the top of the results posted by SocialAppsHQ. Suyogya Trivedi, a Senior Associate of Digital Marketing, was elated by the results published by the global marketing platform."We were pleasantly surprised when SocialAppsHQ approached us, saying they had selected our company as one of the 'Top SEO Agencies in Illinois'. I know our clients praise us for the partnership and results we deliver - this was just a very nice public recognition."Suyogya also reflected on the importance of such surveys within the industry."It is so good to see that the hard work done in the company is being recognized. Apart from enhancing our credibility, the industry must be inspected by a nonbiased party and the results published. There are too many companies out there that talk but don’t walk the talk. We are glad to see that our hard work and commitment paid off, and we were acknowledged for doing so."Neolytix is celebrating its 10th anniversary in May. The company has seen substantial growth over the last few years, with a large number of clients leaning heavily on digital marketing as a key pillar of their growth strategy after the pandemic, according to Managing Partner, Rajat Bhatnagar.As mentioned previously in this report, Practice Tech Solutions, the digital experiences division of Neolytix, is a Healthcare Marketing Agency that specializes in performance-driven marketing for small and medium-sized practices.Rajat Bhatnagar pointed out that due to their specialized focus on healthcare service providers, they have been able to hone their skills and service delivery to clients to such an extent that industry-wide recognition was inevitable."The expertise of the team comes from deep-rooted experience in working with practices across the spectrum of administration activities. No one understands the nuances of running a practice better than we do. That is the prime reason why the Practice Tech team is able to deliver superior results. Our experience helps us bring in best practices and this consultative approach makes us invaluable advisors."Neolytix and Practice Tech Solutions apply HIPAA compliance to all procedures and work in a synergized manner to provide results-driven, comprehensive, and consistent wide-spectrum practice management services to the healthcare industry. The central parts of services vary from medical billing and streamlined medical credentialing to personalized healthcare marketing, medical website design, and search engine optimization.

