Neolytix's New Manila Office Promotes Collaboration, Innovation and Industry-Best Communication

Non-clinical Management Services Organization | Practice Peace of Mind
Neolytix, a rapidly-growing management services organization for healthcare providers in North America, has inaugurated a new Philippine headquarters in Manila.
The Philippines has played a vital part in our growth over the years, and for the most part, it could be attributed to the kindness and excellent work ethic of the people.”
— Rajat Bhatnagar
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neolytix, a rapidly-growing management services organization for healthcare providers in North America, has inaugurated its new Philippine headquarters in the heart of Manila. The opening ceremony occurred on March 22, 2023, at the IBM Plaza on Eastwood Avenue in Quezon City.
The inauguration was a significant milestone for Neolytix, which has grown substantially in recent years. The inauguration date is also just shy of the company’s 11th anniversary, which is happening in May.
The event was earmarked by laughter and smiles as the employees exhibited their workspaces and social areas. The staff also used this opportunity to show off Neolytix’s new mascot, Doctopus. According to Raj Bhatnagar, co-founder and managing partner, the word Doctopus is a pun referring to a doctor octopus. It signifies Neolytix’s mission to go the extra mile when it comes to helping healthcare providers- offering eight helping hands instead of one.
Neolytix's expansion in Manila is expected to create job opportunities and contribute to the growth of the local economy. The company's investment in the Philippines is a testament to the country's potential as a hub for business and innovation in the region.
The founder and managing partner, Ritu Bhatnagar, addressed the employees via video and stated why the Philippines is one of her favorite places. “The best part of this culture, which I feel, is the politeness and warmth of the people.”
The new office space is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and creativity and reflects Neolytix's commitment to industry-best communication, with features that allow the teams to offer uninterrupted omnichannel support to their clients. The modern facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and amenities, providing employees with a comfortable and inspiring working environment. A large percentage of the Practice Tech Solutions team- Neolytix’s digital arm providing marketing and technological solutions to medical practices- will join their Neolytix colleagues at the new premises.
Cofounder Raj Bhatnagar pointed toward his first work experiences in the Philippines many years ago and how he instantly fell in love with the country and the people. “The Philippines has played a vital part in our growth over the years, and for the most part, it could be attributed to the kindness and excellent work ethic of the people.” Neolytix also has a presence in India and will expand its footprint in the country later this year and is also eying opportunities in Central & South America.
Apart from expanding its physical footprint, Neolytix is also following suit with its services. The company provides non-clinical services to maximize revenue while simultaneously reducing the administrative burden on healthcare providers. By harnessing its expertise in revenue cycle management, Neolytix developed Rev+ and will officially launch the service later this month. It’s a service built on Remote Patient Monitoring and will help providers increase cash flow while improving the patient experience by allowing the provider to extend healthcare beyond the practice’s walls.
For more information, go to www.neolytix.com or find Neolytix on your preferred social media website.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.