Neolytix Expands Footprints
Neolytix, a management services organization catering to healthcare providers in North America, has opened a new headquarters in Delhi NCR, India.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neolytix is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, India. The inauguration event, held on May 10, 2024, was a resounding success, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence.
The event was attended by Rajat Bhatnagar, CEO of Neolytix, and many Neolytix employees from the Delhi NCR area. In his inaugural speech, Raj Bhatnagar stated, “Our mission is to assist healthcare providers through innovation. The opening of our Gurgaon office allows us to tap into India’s talent pool and leverage technology to enhance patient care for healthcare service providers.”
Last year, Neolytix successfully launched an office in Manila, Philippines, further strengthening its global presence.
“Over the years, the needs of medium and large-scale healthcare providers in the US have evolved significantly,” Rajat Bhatnagar continues. “They face challenges related to revenue leakage, claim denials, and patient experience. At Neolytix, these pain points are addressed head-on by optimizing revenue cycles, streamlining billing processes, and ensuring seamless interactions with patients.”
The inauguration event was special because many Hindus celebrate Akshaya Tritiya on May 10 – an auspicious day for starting new ventures. The event started with a Pooja, a cultural tradition to invoke divine blessings on the new venture where people pray for success, financial prosperity, and a smooth operation of the business, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, cake-cutting, and a tour of the new facilities.
Neolytix has been a pioneer in the healthcare industry, providing non-clinical business services for healthcare providers in the United States since 2012. With the opening of this new office, the company aims to further strengthen its market position and explore new opportunities for expansion.
In addition to geographical expansion, Neolytix has also expanded its service offerings by introducing Hyper Automation. By leveraging advanced technologies and a highly skilled team, the company streamlines administrative processes, reduces operational costs, and optimizes revenue cycles, ensuring that healthcare providers can focus on delivering exceptional patient care.
For more information, please contact pr@neolytix.com or visit https://neolytix.com/press-release/.
