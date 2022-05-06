Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 5.5.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Samantha Lui, 33, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the California Health and Human Services Agency. Lui has been Principal Consultant to the California State Senate, Committee on Appropriations since 2018. She served as Assistant Secretary at the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2016 to 2018. Lui was a Consultant to the California State Senate, Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review from 2013 to 2016. She was a Consultant to the California State Senate, Governance and Finance Committee from 2011 to 2013. Lui was a California State Senate Fellow in the Capital Fellows Program from 2010 to 2011. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $160,008. Lui is a Democrat.

Frances Chacon, 50, of Sacramento, has been appointed Strategic Initiatives and Operations Advisor at the California Department of Developmental Services. Chacon has served as Deputy Secretary in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the California Health and Human Services Agency since 2021. She was Deputy Director in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the California Complete Count, Census 2020 from 2019 to 2021. Chacon was a Legislative Consultant at the Department of General Services from 2016 to 2019. She was a Program Manager at the Department of Social Services from 2015 to 2016. Chacon was Principal Consultant at the California State Assembly Human Services Committee from 2008 to 2012. She was Executive Deputy Director of Legislation and Public Affairs at the California Victim Compensation Board from 2006 to 2007. Chacon was Principal Consultant to the California State Assembly Transportation Committee from 2004 to 2006. She was Principal Consultant to the California State Assembly Local Government Committee from 2000 to 2004. Chacon is a member of Habitat for Humanity. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $151,800. Chacon is registered without party preference.

Nancy Corrigan, 68, of Glendora, has been reappointed to the California Board of Accountancy where she has served since 2018. Corrigan has been a Sole Practitioner at Nancy J. Corrigan, CPA since 2018. Corrigan was a Partner at the SingerLewak LLP from 2016 to 2017. She was a Partner and Co-Owner at Jeffery, Corrigan & Shaw LLP from 1985 to 2015. Corrigan was Manger at Apodaca, Finocchiaro & Company from 1978 to 1985. She was a Staff Accountant at Swenson & Clark from 1977 to 1978. She was previously Pacific Regional Director of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy and is a member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Corrigan is a Republican.

Kristian Latta, 32, of Eastvale, has been appointed to the California Board of Accountancy. Latta has been an Owner and Chief Executive Officer of The Chic CPA since 2020. She was Audit Supervisor at Raimondo Pettit Group in 2021. Latta held several positions at Guess Inc. from 2018 to 2020, including SEC Senior Financial Reporting Analyst and Merchandise Planning Analyst. Latta was an Audit Senior and Staff Accountant at Raimondo Pettit Group from 2014 to 2017. Latta is a member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, Accountants of Color, and the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Latta is a Democrat.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 65, of Sausalito, has been appointed to the California Board of Accountancy. Rosenbaum has been President at Rosenbaum & Co. since 2011. Rosenbaum was a Partner at Ernst & Young LLP from 1999 to 2010. He was a Partner at both PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 1996 to 1999 and Arthur Andersen & Co. from 1983 to 1999. He was Chair of the Enforcement Advisory Committee at the California Board of Accountancy from 2014 to 2020. Rosenbaum is a member of the California Society of CPAs. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Juris Doctor degree from Ohio State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rosenbaum is a Democrat.

Evangeline Ward, 50, of Concord, has been appointed to the California Board of Accountancy. Ward has been a Dental Hygiene Instructor at the Contra Costa Community College District – Diablo Valley College since 2015. She has been a Registered Dental Hygienist at Richard Tabor DDS since 2014. Ward was a Registered Dental Hygienist at Pinole Family Dental from 2019 to 2022 and at Compassionate Care Dental from 2011 to 2017. She earned a Master of Science degree in nutrition from Logan University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ward is a Democrat.

###