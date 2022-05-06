Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious Conduct / Case # 22B2001745

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001745

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hunt                             

STATION: Royalton             

      

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05-03-22, Approximately 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granville, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Eric Holtz                                   

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05-03-22, at approximately 1700 hours, State Police received a complaint of a male masturbating outside a vehicle on Leland Jones Road, Granville.  Through investigation the male was identified as Eric Holtz, of Rochester.  Holtz was issued a citation to appear in the Addison County Court on May 23rd, 2022, for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05-23-33        

COURT: Addison County Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Royalton Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious Conduct / Case # 22B2001745

