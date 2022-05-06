Royalton Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious Conduct / Case # 22B2001745
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001745
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 05-03-22, Approximately 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Granville, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Eric Holtz
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05-03-22, at approximately 1700 hours, State Police received a complaint of a male masturbating outside a vehicle on Leland Jones Road, Granville. Through investigation the male was identified as Eric Holtz, of Rochester. Holtz was issued a citation to appear in the Addison County Court on May 23rd, 2022, for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05-23-33
COURT: Addison County Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.