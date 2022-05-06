10 year old Chooses The Sweetest Pet Contest Ever Winner for Cuatro Cinco Party
Pippa Winner of Sweet Dog with Sweet Name...Our 10 Year Old Judge chose the winner www.iAmSpartacus.com
Recruiting for Good sponsors The Sweetest Pet Contest Ever...Yes, I am Spartacus...Best looking Dog with the Sweetest name wins $100 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card #sweetestdogcontest #lovetoshopforgood www.YesIamSpartacus.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored The Sweetest Pre-Cinco de Mayo Party, and Pet Contest; 10 year old judge chose Pippa, a beagle the winner.
This year, Recruiting for Good celebrated Cinco de Mayo differently with Happy Cuatro Cinco Party and The Sweetest Pet Contest Ever. Recruiting for Good rewarded The Cutest Dog with The Sweetest Name; $100 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card.
The pet contest was judged by our 10 year old NJ Girl InaMinute (who works on The Sweetest Gigs); and she chose Peppa, the well-behaved beagle as the winner. Ariane (pet mom) received a $100 gift card to Amazon,.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Ariane is a sweet volunteer for Wildlife SOS (Animal Rescue). And she asked me to inspire people to contribute to their live auction *click here today; that ends tomorrow, Friday May 6th, 2022."
Do you have cute dog with a sweet name? Enter The Sweetest Pet Contest Ever to win a $100 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card. Attend Quatro Cinco Party to enter our first contest in person. The pet contest will be judged by 10 year old NJ Girl InaMinute (who works on The Sweetest Gigs). Winners will be announced on May 10th, (one female and one male dog). My dog, Spartacus who passed away two years ago; inspired this sweet contest to learn more visit www.YesIamSpartacus.com
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Love to Kickass and Party for Good...Join The Club...Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com and we will add you to our list for invite only parties in LA. Our next invite only party for sweet women is in June (Belgian chocolates and pampering treats), then, celebrate the 4th of July with a foodie extravaganza. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Land a Sweet Job + Party for Good
