Support Local GemsMay06

Senator Risch’s office and the Idaho Department of Commerce are gearing up once again for the third annual Support Local Gems initiative to encourage Idahoans to support small businesses in their communities.

Support Local Gems started in Spring 2020 as a way to encourage Idahoans to support small businesses during the early days of the pandemic. Since then, the initiative has continued as a way to engage with Idaho’s business community and celebrate the entrepreneurs and establishments that make Idaho special. Idaho small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and the backbone of our state’s economy.

This year’s initiative will take place on Friday, May 6th, with additional fanfare in the week leading up to Support Local Gems Day.

You can participate by shopping at your favorite small businesses, in-person or online, eating at a local restaurant, purchasing gift cards, writing a review online, posting on social media about your favorite local business, or simply saying thank you to the businesses you frequent most often in your daily life. Whatever option you choose, there are many ways to show your support for Idaho’s local gems.

Learn more.