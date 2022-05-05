Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Let­ter to May­orkas Demand­ing Dis­band­ing of Biden Administration’s Dis­in­for­ma­tion Gov­er­nance Board

Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined several states in a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, insisting that he immediately disband the new Disinformation Governance Board, which would endanger the First Amendment by policing free speech in America in furtherance of the Biden Administration’s political agenda. Secretary Mayorkas’ recent testimony before the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee revealed that the Disinformation Board will decide what shall be considered orthodox expression, effectively confessing its intention to monitor what Americans are allowed to say in any public forum.  

“I will not allow the Biden Administration to continue to erode our democracy by silencing millions of people in defiance of our Constitution and First Amendment freedoms, and deny every American the right to be heard,” Attorney General Paxton said. “You cannot simply label as ‘disinformation’ all speech you disagree with or find politically damaging to your cause and expect the American people to tolerate the government telling them what they can think or say.”  

The new board proposal is especially concerning in its timing – as it was announced shortly after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and his pledge to open up the social media platform so that it no longer censors free speech.  

To read the letter click here.

