LIFE Distributes Ramadan Food Baskets in Yemen

TAIZ, OH, YEMEN, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For several years, Yemen has been a country that suffers economically, resulting from war and conflict. With approximately five million displaced persons, the need for basic necessities such as food, water and shelter, is in high demand for many families.

Ramadan presents a unique time for families in Yemen, who rely on humanitarian aid to properly celebrate the holy month with their loved ones. Every Ramadan season, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) provides food baskets to families in need every year in over 25 countries, with Yemen being one of them. Hundreds of families were provided with food baskets in the Taiz and Marib governorates of Yemen this Ramadan. Each basket contained basic food items such as cooking oil, rice, dates, flour, juice and a variety of other items that would last a family of seven for a month.

The Ramadan food basket distribution project provided by LIFE had a great impact on the families that received the baskets,” said Muneer Hassan, LIFE field representative in Yemen. “These families have been displaced, some several times, and it was refreshing to see smiles on their faces as they were receiving their food baskets. We have received many calls and messages from beneficiaries, thanking LIFE for their generous work.”

LIFE has also been distributing food baskets in: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bosnia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Pakistan, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Uganda, West Bank/Gaza, Jerusalem and the USA.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

