Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Seventeen Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 20, 2022, to act on these bills.
- SB 7016 – OGSR/Information Submitted by Insurers/Department of Financial Services
- SB 7020 – OGSR/Office of Financial Regulation
- SB 542 – Evidentiary Standards for Actions Arising During an Emergency
- CS/CS/SB 634 – Judicial Notices
- CS/SB 1012 – Victims of Crimes
- CS/SB 1236 – County and Municipal Detention Facilities
- CS/SB 1502 – Estates and Trusts
- CS/SB 1046 – Public Records/Law Enforcement Geolocation Information
- SB 454 – Florida Commission on Offender Review
- HB 31 – Firefighter Inquiries and Investigation
- CS/HB 265 – Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process
- CS/HB 453 – Officer and Firefighter Physical Examination Requirements and Record
- HB 873 – Public Records/Execution Information
- CS/HB 195 – Juvenile Diversion Program Expunction
- HB 197 – Public Records/Nonjudicial Arrest Record of a Minor
- CS/HB 7071 – Taxation
- CS/HB 395 – Victims of Communism Day
