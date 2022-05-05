Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Seventeen Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 20, 2022, to act on these bills.

 

  • SB 7016 – OGSR/Information Submitted by Insurers/Department of Financial Services
  • SB 7020 – OGSR/Office of Financial Regulation
  • SB 542 – Evidentiary Standards for Actions Arising During an Emergency
  • CS/CS/SB 634 – Judicial Notices
  • CS/SB 1012 – Victims of Crimes
  • CS/SB 1236 – County and Municipal Detention Facilities
  • CS/SB 1502 – Estates and Trusts
  • CS/SB 1046 – Public Records/Law Enforcement Geolocation Information
  • SB 454 – Florida Commission on Offender Review
  • HB 31 – Firefighter Inquiries and Investigation
  • CS/HB 265 – Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process
  • CS/HB 453 – Officer and Firefighter Physical Examination Requirements and Record
  • HB 873 – Public Records/Execution Information
  • CS/HB 195 – Juvenile Diversion Program Expunction
  • HB 197 – Public Records/Nonjudicial Arrest Record of a Minor
  • CS/HB 7071 – Taxation
  • CS/HB 395 – Victims of Communism Day

###

