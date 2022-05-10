Cadre Technologies Named to Inbound Logistics Top Logistics IT Providers List for 2022

Cadre named a Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

Selected for its Consistent Ability to Deliver Innovative Solutions Empowering Logistics and Supply Chain Excellence

Inbound Logistics editors selected Cadre Technologies for its consistent ability to deliver innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence for companies large and small.” — Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadre Technologies is honored to be chosen again for the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers List for 2022. “It is important to have a scalable solution for our customers, a system that can grow with them as their business grows and evolves,” explained Daryl Grove, President at Cadre Technologies. “Especially now, after a global pandemic and supply chain shortages, we continue to improve our solutions and are happy to be acknowledged for our achievements.”

Inbound Logistics recognizes 100 logistics IT companies every year for their superior solutions. They narrow it down from a pool of over 300 candidates, through personal interviews, phone calls, questionnaires, and other research. The chosen companies embody the Inbound Logistics readers needs for flexible pricing, simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation. The full list of companies can be found in Inbound Logistics’ April issue.

“Implementing the best logistics technology helps large companies expand markets and drive undiscovered efficiencies. World-class solutions such as from Cadre Technologies are force equalizers for SMEs by leveling the playing field with their larger competitors. Best-in-class logistics IT also helps today's business logistics managers boost supply chain performance and customer service while cutting overall logistics costs. Inbound Logistics editors selected Cadre Technologies for its consistent ability to deliver innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence for companies large and small,” says Editor Felecia Stratton at Inbound Logistics.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at inboundlogistics.com.

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies is a leading innovator of warehouse management software for distribution and 3PL, 4PL logistics operations and online collaboration. Products include: LogiView, SaaS-based supply chain control tower; Cadence Warehouse Management System; and Accuplus, 3rd Party Logistics WMS. The company is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Lenexa, Kansas and Baltimore, Maryland. Cadre is a FOG Software Group company, part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). For more information, visit our website.

