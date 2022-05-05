Governor Cooper Announces 105 New Jobs as Manufacturer Selects Robeson County

Atlantic Building Components & Services, Inc., a manufacturer of wood trusses and building components for the construction industry, will locate a new manufacturing facility in Robeson County, creating 105 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $6 million in Fairmont.

"North Carolina’s rural communities like Robeson County offer many attractive features for modern manufacturers,” said Governor Cooper. “Growing companies like Atlantic Building Components know they will find the skilled workers, training programs, and overall business environment they need when they select our state.”

Atlantic Building Components, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, manufacturers precision-made roof and floor trusses for national and large volume regional builders. Homebuilders such as Pulte Homes, D.R. Horton, Lennar and Dan Ryan Homes are among Atlantic Building Component’s largest customers. To meet growing market demand, the company’s project in Robeson County will significantly expand the company’s production capacity, establishing two roof truss production lines and two floor truss lines in phase one, along with additional support and materials storage areas.

“We are extremely excited to open our newest manufacturing facility in the Town of Fairmont,” said Jimmy Broach, President & CEO of Atlantic Building Components. “The minute we visited Fairmont, we knew this was the perfect location for our next facility. We really liked the small-town atmosphere, and its location relative to Raleigh, Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, and Charlotte made it ideal. We look forward to being a part of the community.”

“Our state’s skilled and well-trained workforce is the key to our success as a location for manufacturers,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As our First in Talent strategic plan for economic development makes clear, we can’t rest on our laurels in this area. Continued investments in education and specialized training programs will attract more manufacturers to North Carolina.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce coordinated the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

Although wages will vary depending on job role, the average salary for all the new positions will be $48,706. The current average wage in Robeson County is $37,649. The community will see more than $5 million enter its economy from the project’s payroll impact, each and every year.

Atlantic Building Components’ project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by nearly $221 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1,045,000, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

“We welcome this accomplished and successful manufacturer to our community,” said N.C. Senator Danny Britt. “Atlantic Building Components started as a small firm in 1984 and has grown into one of the premier suppliers in its industry. We look forward to their next phase of growth in Robeson County.”

“Many people and organizations worked together to introduce and then attract this company to Robeson County and Fairmont,” said N.C. Representative Charles Graham. “Our community stands ready to support the executives and future employees of Atlantic Building Components as they ramp up their operations in our community.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, North Carolina’s Southeast, Robeson County, the Town of Fairmont, the Robeson County Committee of 100, and the Robeson County Office of Economic Development.