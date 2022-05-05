Route 4018 Park Road Slide Remediation Starts Monday in Brighton Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Park Road (Route 4018) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, May 9 weather permitting.

Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Park Road between Bradys Run Road and Bradys Ridge Road will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through late June. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

East of the Closure

From Park Road, continue straight onto Dutch Ridge Road

Turn left onto Wildwood Drive

Turn left onto Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard)

Bear right onto the jughandle to turn onto Bradys Run Road

Follow Bradys Run Road back to Park Road

End detour

West of the Closure

From Park Road, turn right onto Bradys Run Road

Turn right onto Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard)

Turn right onto Wildwood Drive

Turn right onto Dutch Ridge Road

Dutch Ridge Road becomes Park Road

End detour

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

