Route 4018 Park Road Slide Remediation Starts Monday in Brighton Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Park Road (Route 4018) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, May 9 weather permitting.

Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Park Road between Bradys Run Road and Bradys Ridge Road will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through late June. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

East of the Closure

  • From Park Road, continue straight onto Dutch Ridge Road

  • Turn left onto Wildwood Drive

  • Turn left onto Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard)

  • Bear right onto the jughandle to turn onto Bradys Run Road

  • Follow Bradys Run Road back to Park Road

  • End detour

West of the Closure

  • From Park Road, turn right onto Bradys Run Road

  • Turn right onto Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard)

  • Turn right onto Wildwood Drive

  • Turn right onto Dutch Ridge Road

  • Dutch Ridge Road becomes Park Road

  • End detour

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

