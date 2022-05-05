Route 4018 Park Road Slide Remediation Starts Monday in Brighton Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Park Road (Route 4018) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, May 9 weather permitting.
Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Park Road between Bradys Run Road and Bradys Ridge Road will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through late June. Traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detours
East of the Closure
From Park Road, continue straight onto Dutch Ridge Road
Turn left onto Wildwood Drive
Turn left onto Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard)
Bear right onto the jughandle to turn onto Bradys Run Road
Follow Bradys Run Road back to Park Road
End detour
West of the Closure
From Park Road, turn right onto Bradys Run Road
Turn right onto Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard)
Turn right onto Wildwood Drive
Turn right onto Dutch Ridge Road
Dutch Ridge Road becomes Park Road
End detour
Please use caution when traveling in this area.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
