Armstrong County Maintenance Activity for the week of May 9
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|3015
|WEST WINFIELD RD
|north buffalo
|Detour
|3015
|WEST WINFIELD RD
|north buffalo
|Pipe Replacement
|1025
|SR 1025 SH
|wayne
|Pipe Replacement
|1025
|SR 1025 SH
|wayne
|Detour
|3011
|SR 3011 SH
|North Buffalo
|Shoulder Stabilization
|3015
|WEST WINFIELD RD
|North Buffalo
|Shoulder Stabilization
|3004
|SARVER RD
|SouthBuffalo
|Shoulder Stabilization
|3017
|FREEPORT RD
|North Buffalo
|Ditch Cleaning
|3007
|GLADE RUN RD
|West Franklin
|Ditch Cleaning
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.