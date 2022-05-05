Submit Release
Armstrong County Maintenance Activity for the week of May 9

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
3015 WEST WINFIELD RD north buffalo Detour
3015 WEST WINFIELD RD north buffalo Pipe Replacement
1025 SR 1025 SH wayne Pipe Replacement
1025 SR 1025 SH wayne Detour
3011 SR 3011 SH North Buffalo Shoulder Stabilization
3015 WEST WINFIELD RD North Buffalo Shoulder Stabilization
3004 SARVER RD SouthBuffalo Shoulder Stabilization
3017 FREEPORT RD North Buffalo Ditch Cleaning
3007 GLADE RUN RD West Franklin Ditch Cleaning

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.

