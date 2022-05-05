I-95 Lane, Ramp Closures at Night Next Week for Construction between Allegheny Avenue and Penns Landing in Philadelphia

05/05/2022

King of Prussia, PA -- Motorists will encounter a number of travel restrictions on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia next week between Allegheny Avenue and the Penn's Landing area for activities related to the removal of the final work zone construction barriers at the Girard Avenue Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, May 9, through Wednesday, May 11, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a left lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Interstate 676 (Vine Street) and Allegheny Avenue interchanges;

Wednesday, May 11, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Girard Avenue and I-676 (Vine Street) interchanges;

Thursday, May 12, and Friday, May 13, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating double lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 between the I-676 and Allegheny Avenue interchanges;

Thursday, May 12, and Friday, May 13, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound I-95 on-ramps at Race Street, and Summer Street/Water Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured south on Columbus Boulevard to Lombard Circle and the northbound I-95 on-ramp; and

Friday, May 13, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound I-95 on-ramp from Richmond Street at the Girard Avenue Interchange will be closed. Motorists will be detoured north on Richmond Street, east on Allegheny Avenue, north on Delaware Avenue, then west on Castor Avenue to the northbound I-95 on-ramp.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones because delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The work is among the final construction activities to be completed on mainline I-95 under the $312 million Section GR4 project to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges and the southbound ramps at Girard Avenue. Construction of ground level improvements at the interchange will continue through Fall 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

