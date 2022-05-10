Submit Release
ProNavigator Joins Big “I” Agents Council for Technology

The Agents Council for Technology (ACT), Part of the Big “I” Trade Association, Welcomes InsurTech Knowledge Management Pioneer As Company Partner

KITCHENER, OH, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProNavigator, provider of the only SaaS knowledge management platform purpose-built for insurance, announced that it has entered a partnership with the Agents Council of Technology (ACT), the technology solutions arm of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA, or the Big “I”).

ACT was established in 1999 by the Big “I” to provide a candid, action-oriented forum to address the critical workflow and technology issues facing the independent agency system. ACT helps participants understand the perspectives of the other stakeholders in the process and provides excellent networking opportunities with the participants who are shaping the future for the industry on these issues. ACT members include insurance carriers, consultants, MGAs, and technology providers.

“The strength of independent agents is their ability to provide trusted advice to consumers, and technology can free agents from cumbersome processes to focus on what’s truly important—helping their clients,” says Chris Cline, ACT executive director. “As ACT and its partners continue to lead the insurance industry in solutions to empower agents, we’re excited that ProNavigator has joined us.”

“Insurance professionals lose too much time digging through information silos and documents to find information to help customers,” says Joseph D’Souza, founder and CEO of ProNavigator. “We are proud to partner with ACT to make information discovery instant, effortless and consistent for insurance staff.”

Sage, the AI-powered knowledge management solution by ProNavigator, connects insurance professionals with exactly the information they need when they need it. Using natural language understanding models, Sage’s machine learning is trained on specific insurance knowledge, so it understands the types of queries front-line insurance professionals use and retrieves the relevant information within seconds. It reduces operating costs and supercharges productivity by making access to all supported resources quick, easy, and accurate.

ProNavigator was selected as a Winner for Best Service Provider — InsurTech in the 2021 Insurance Business Canada Awards, and named a winner for Innovation of the Year in the 2021 IBAO Awards of Excellence.

About ProNavigator
ProNavigator is powering insurance teams with instant information. Sage by ProNavigator is the all-in-one knowledge management platform that’s made for insurance. More than 125 insurance businesses including some of the largest insurance organizations in North America trust SAGE to save time, provide superior service, and seize revenue opportunities. The award-winning platform leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to instantly, automatically, and accurately retrieve mission-critical insurance information. Learn more about pronavigator.ai.

About the Big ‘I’
Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big “I”) is the nation’s oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice® brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products—from a variety of insurance companies.

Mitja Alexander Linss
ProNavigator
+1 339-337-7995
mitja@pronavigator.ai
