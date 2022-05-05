Michelman to Feature Unyte® Surface Modifiers for Technical Textiles at Techtextil North America

Michelman at Techtextil North America 2022

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will introduce visitors to Unyte® water-based surface modifiers for technical textile applications at Techtextil North America.

Unyte® helps customers optimize fabric performance, decrease environmental impact, and improve production efficiency. These products can be used on both woven and nonwoven materials used in the design of technical textiles and pre-preg fabrics to improve adhesion, binding, slip, processability, and chemical & heat resistance.

Available in a variety of formulations, Unyte® helps users reduce or eliminate the use of harmful chemicals such as fluoropolymers and formaldehyde – while offering other performance benefits to the fabric or application.

• Unyte® Bind offers multiple solutions that improve fiber-to-fiber adhesion.

• Unyte® Heat solutions provide heat resistance during primary and secondary processing and impart heat resistance in end-use applications.

• Unyte® Glide increases lubricity and slip and facilitates tow spreading of fibers in technical textile production. This series of products is also used as oversizing to improve release, drape, and fabric processability.

• Unyte® Grip promotes the adhesion between fibers and polymeric matrices, helping to improve various functional or mechanical properties.

• Unyte® Slip helps prevent fabrics, nonwovens, and pre-pregs that need to be stacked or rolled without sticking together.

• Unyte® Resist products provide excellent wet-out and moisture/chemical resistance to fabrics, wovens, and nonwovens.

Michelman will exhibit in booth #2405 at Techtextil North America. The show will take place May 17-19, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.