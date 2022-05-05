Lukin Center Releases Guide on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Neuroplasticity
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy helps people in New Jersey and has released a guide on the relationship between Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and neuroplasticity. Utilizing the brains malleability allows CBT to be an effective treatment method for behavior change.
Although genetics can set a baseline of what someone may do, think, or experience in the world, it doesn’t determine how the brain is structured. As people grow and learn, the brain can change its structure functionally and physically.
Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to change. The structure change can be seen in fMRI images, which has allowed documented proof of the relationship between CBT and neuroplasticity. Therefore, with the available documentation, CBT is considered an evidence-based therapy that works.
People with social anxiety or depression have been treated with CBT and show promising results. Since mental health conditions can sometimes stem from how the brain chemically interacts, utilizing neuroplasticity allows CBT to be an effective treatment that targets lasting behavioral change.
The goals of CBT target to improve the life of the person receiving care. The main goals include helping a person:
• Work towards goals that matter to them
• Get involved and engaged in their daily life
• Do things they enjoy
CBT involves learning and practicing problem-solving skills that allow people to have thought and behavior changes. As the person changes the way they think, they can become more confident in themselves and what they can do. This can translate into direct behavior change that avoids emotional distress.
Some techniques for changing behaviors through CBT include:
• Role-playing
• Learning and practicing mindfulness techniques
• Exposure therapy
• Journaling
• Practicing coping strategies
Through a short period of therapy and at-home practice, people notice the change in how they think and behave. They will see the positive outcome of targeting neuroplasticity with CBT.
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy helps people in New Jersey and surrounding areas to improve their psychological health by changing how they think and behave. If someone is interested in how Cognitive Behavioral Therapy works or wants to seek the treatment, they can visit the Lukin Center’s website.
Ami Patel Kang
Although genetics can set a baseline of what someone may do, think, or experience in the world, it doesn’t determine how the brain is structured. As people grow and learn, the brain can change its structure functionally and physically.
Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to change. The structure change can be seen in fMRI images, which has allowed documented proof of the relationship between CBT and neuroplasticity. Therefore, with the available documentation, CBT is considered an evidence-based therapy that works.
People with social anxiety or depression have been treated with CBT and show promising results. Since mental health conditions can sometimes stem from how the brain chemically interacts, utilizing neuroplasticity allows CBT to be an effective treatment that targets lasting behavioral change.
The goals of CBT target to improve the life of the person receiving care. The main goals include helping a person:
• Work towards goals that matter to them
• Get involved and engaged in their daily life
• Do things they enjoy
CBT involves learning and practicing problem-solving skills that allow people to have thought and behavior changes. As the person changes the way they think, they can become more confident in themselves and what they can do. This can translate into direct behavior change that avoids emotional distress.
Some techniques for changing behaviors through CBT include:
• Role-playing
• Learning and practicing mindfulness techniques
• Exposure therapy
• Journaling
• Practicing coping strategies
Through a short period of therapy and at-home practice, people notice the change in how they think and behave. They will see the positive outcome of targeting neuroplasticity with CBT.
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy helps people in New Jersey and surrounding areas to improve their psychological health by changing how they think and behave. If someone is interested in how Cognitive Behavioral Therapy works or wants to seek the treatment, they can visit the Lukin Center’s website.
Ami Patel Kang
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy
email us here