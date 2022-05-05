Michelman to Showcase Sustainable Coatings For Paper and Corrugated at Paperex 2022

Michelman will exhibit at Paperex 2022, where it will feature its sustainable, water-based barrier and functional coatings for paper, paperboard, & corrugated.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will exhibit at Paperex 2022, where it will feature its sustainable, water-based barrier and functional coatings for paper, paperboard, and corrugated. This is the first time Michelman is exhibiting at the show, described as the 15th International Exhibition & Conference on Pulp, Paper & Allied Industries. The show will be held May 10-13, 2022, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi- NCR, India. Michelman will exhibit in booth J30, Hall 11.

Michelman waterborne coatings are formulated with circular economy initiatives in mind. The sustainable coating technologies help brand owners and converters transition from plastic packaging to paper without compromising barrier properties. Michelman offers a wide variety of coatings that are used to impart water, oil, and grease resistance, reduce water vapor transmission (MVTR), and for heat seal and release capabilities. They are used globally on countless end-use items such as single-serve food containers, paper cups, plates, and trays for the foodservice industry, paper bags and paper tapes for eCommerce brands, and much other paper and corrugated based substrates.

Visitors to the booth can also learn more about The Michelman Innovation Centre for Coatings (MICC), located at Michelman’s offices in Mumbai. The MICC is a place where 70 years of water-based coating expertise converge to help customers excel in the diverse range of markets they serve with sustainable and responsible solutions. This center’s focal point is a sustainable packaging incubator strategically designed to serve the needs of India and its surrounding markets to allow for fast, efficient development of sustainable packaging solutions for brands and converters. Businesses can also collaborate with Michelman’s technical experts to become Plastic Waste Management compliant.

In addition to exhibiting, Mr. Andrew Michelman, Executive Vice President at Michelman, will be speaking at the event in a seminar session entitled “Achieving sustainability goals with water-based barrier coatings. Mr. Michelman’s presentation will take place May 11 at 1530 hrs. (3:30 PM).

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.