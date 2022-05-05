Press Releases

05/05/2022

Watch: Governor Lamont Signs First-in-the-Nation Reproductive Rights Legislation

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today signed Public Act 22-19, a first-in-the-nation law that will protect medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who may be traveling from other states that have outlawed abortion. Additionally, the law expands abortion access in Connecticut by expanding the type of practitioners eligible to perform certain abortion-related care.