Update No. 3: Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B3001011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 3/26/22 at 1417 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1396 Vermont Route 9 W – Searsburg, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

PERSON OF INTEREST: Mary E. Reid

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Searsburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Police continue to investigate the disappearance of Mary E. Reid, conducting searches and following up on potential leads and tips. Detectives have received reports that Mary might have been seen walking on Vermont Route 9 in the vicinity of her home on the day she was last reported seen, barefoot and appearing disoriented. Police also have located the pink metal insulated cup at her home, and family reported that it was unusual for Mary to have left home without it.

The state police requests that anyone who might have information possibly relevant to this investigation call the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Update No. 2, 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022***

The investigation into the whereabouts of Mary E. Reid remains active and ongoing. There have been several unconfirmed reports of a person matching her description being seen in the Brattleboro and Rutland areas. She has seven tattoos, including a black stallion on her hip, and might be wearing a maroon winter hat. She also might be carrying a pink metal insulated cup with a metal straw.

A more recent photo of her is attached to this release.

The Vermont State Police continues to ask that anyone with information about Mary’s disappearance call the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Update No. 1, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate the disappearance of Mary E. Reid, 53, of Searsburg, and is releasing an updated photo of her. She was last seen at about 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at her home in Searsburg. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and sandy hair. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel jacket, blue jeans, and black and gold Puma sneakers.

State police encourages anyone with information that might aid the investigation to call the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Initial news release, 11:10 a.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022***

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a missing person incident located in the area of Vermont Route 9 in the Town of Searsburg, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area and gathered initial information about the missing person, identified as Mary E. Reid, 53, from Searsburg, Vermont. Troopers in the Southern Vermont area have been unable to locate the individual at this time. We encourage people to use this press release and the attached picture to assist in finding Ms. Reid. If anyone has helpful information about Reid’s whereabouts, contact the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks at (802) 444-5421.

- 30 -