Air Quality permits under review for May 5

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Louisa County MidAmerican Energy Company—Louisa Station—8602 172nd St., Muscatine. Project No. 22-166. This company is an electricity generating utility. The permit modification is for three coal handling units. This project replaces the control equipment on the three units. The public comment period ends June 6. A virtual public hearing will be held from 9-11 a.m. on June 6.