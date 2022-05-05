Amy LaBelle, Owner of Award Winning LaBelle Winery, Wins Business NH Magazine 2022 Business Leader of the Year Award

I’m grateful for this honor and proud that I’ve been able to realize my dreams in the great state of New Hampshire.” — Amy LaBelle, Founder of LaBelle Winery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy LaBelle, the founder, co-owner, and winemaker of LaBelle Winery has been chosen as the 2022 Business Leader of the Year by the New Hampshire Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and Business NH Magazine. Business NH Magazine will feature LaBelle in its May issue. She will also be honored at the annual Business of the Year luncheon. The magazine will announce the date and time of the event in the coming month.

"I’m grateful for this honor and proud that I’ve been able to realize my dreams in the great state of New Hampshire,” LaBelle says. “I’d like to thank each and every one of my team members, past and present, who have worked hard to help build the winery alongside me and make LaBelle a pillar of excellence in hospitality. Thanks, too, to my husband, Cesar Arboleda. He’s been my partner in every sense, and has given the winery his never-ending support from the beginning.”

LaBelle has built a successful business with a winery, vineyard, two restaurants, two wedding and event venues, cooking workshops, and The Winemaker’s Kitchen brand of culinary products. Throughout LaBelle’s entrepreneurial journey, she has given back to the community with cash and in-kind event donations to local nonprofits.

LaBelle Winery's director of business development, Michelle Thornton, says, "Amy's leadership has helped nurture innovation and create potential in the wine and hospitality industries in the Northeast. She has appropriately been called a visionary entrepreneur and pioneer. Her commitment to serving the community through charitable giving has helped hundreds of local nonprofits meet their philanthropic goals. One of Amy’s objectives in growing LaBelle Winery has been to increase the business’s potential to provide support to organizations that need it."

About LaBelle Winery:

LaBelle Winery has provided guests with award-winning wines since its founding in 2005. Since 2010, when its flagship facility opened in Amherst, the winery has offered outstanding cuisine, entertainment, and venues for private events and weddings. LaBelle’s Amherst location is home to the winery’s production facility, The Bistro restaurant, a tasting room, and a wine and gift shop.

LaBelle Winery opened a wine and gift shop and tasting room in Portsmouth, in 2017.

LaBelle’s Derry location opened in 2021. The Derry property is home to an Americus restaurant, golf and mini-golf courses, an event center, and a market offering prepared food and beverages. A tasting room and a sparkling wine production facility are scheduled to open in Derry in late May.

Along with award-winning wines, LaBelle has created a gourmet culinary product line called The Winemaker's Kitchen. Products are currently available in all three of the winery’s locations, and by 2023 will be available nationwide.

LaBelle Winery Amherst is located at 345 Route 101 in Amherst, New Hampshire.

LaBelle Winery Portsmouth is located at 104 Congress St. Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

LaBelle Winery Derry is located at 14 Route 111, Derry, New Hampshire.

Visit LaBelleWinery.com for directions and hours of operation. For questions email michelle@labellewinerynh.com.