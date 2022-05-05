Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,462 in the last 365 days.

State, Turtle Mountain Band enter cooperative agreement

The state and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa have developed a memorandum of understanding on providing services for the treatment and rehabilitation of delinquent youth under tribal court jurisdiction.

Tribal juvenile services cooperative agreements are authorized under N.D.C.C. 27-20.4-27.

Representatives from the Turtle Mountain Band, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, and the North Dakota Supreme Court began meeting in the Fall of 2021 to work out the agreement.

The Turtle Mountain Tribal Council approved the MOU last week and agency signatures are now being gathered.

The next steps will be to develop the multi-disciplinary team, finalize the meeting structure and objectives, and begin staffing cases. 

Download the May 4, 2022 report on Tribal Juvenile Services Cooperative Agreements.

You just read:

State, Turtle Mountain Band enter cooperative agreement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.