State, Turtle Mountain Band enter cooperative agreement

The state and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa have developed a memorandum of understanding on providing services for the treatment and rehabilitation of delinquent youth under tribal court jurisdiction.

Tribal juvenile services cooperative agreements are authorized under N.D.C.C. 27-20.4-27.

Representatives from the Turtle Mountain Band, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, and the North Dakota Supreme Court began meeting in the Fall of 2021 to work out the agreement.

The Turtle Mountain Tribal Council approved the MOU last week and agency signatures are now being gathered.

The next steps will be to develop the multi-disciplinary team, finalize the meeting structure and objectives, and begin staffing cases.

Download the May 4, 2022 report on Tribal Juvenile Services Cooperative Agreements.