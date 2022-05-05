Dedicated Maine State Board Member Peter Geiger Celebrated as Term Ends

Pictured (L to R): Senator Nathan Libby, Representative Margaret Craven, Peter Geiger, Representative Kristen Cloutier, and Representative Jonathan Connor.

Peter Geiger, past Vice Chair for the Maine State Board of Education, was presented a Legislative Sentiment by Senator Nathan Libby at the Board’s April 13th business meeting prior to Geiger’s term ending at the end of April.

Geiger served almost 13 years on the State Board, including two years as Chair and over three years as Vice Chair. He recently chaired the School Construction Committee and Legislative Action Committee of the Board, served on the Professional Standards Board, Maine Teacher of the Year Committee, and numerous other committees during his tenure on the State Board, 1992-1997, 2012-2017, and 2019-2022.

Fern Desjardins, Chair of the State Board of Education, stated, “Peter works tirelessly in support of policies and services to strengthen educational opportunities for Maine’s students and schools. His strong advocacy for education has been a life-long passion that has benefited students and educators throughout Maine for many years.”

Geiger is the Editor of the Farmers’ Almanac and Executive Vice President of Geiger, a family owned business for four generations. He has been active in numerous community and education organizations. Geiger is a resident of Lewiston.

Replacing Geiger from District I is Kristin Bishop of Madison. Bishop previously served on the Maine State Board of Education as a Student Representative in her junior and senior year at Madison Area Memorial High School. She is a graduate of Bowdoin College in Brunswick and works in the Office of Civic Engagement and Community Partnerships at Colby College in Waterville. Bishop will be joining the State Board for her first Business Meeting on May 11 at the Cross State Office Building in Augusta.