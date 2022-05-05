Risk Adjustment Industry Leaders Join iQuartic Advisory Board as Company Expands Health Data Interoperability Offerings
Fabian Licerio, formerly Vice President of Risk Adjustment at Optum and Dr. Wayne Pan, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of myNurse join iQuartic
I'm thrilled to be working with the iQuartic team to help create the next generation technology platform that will provide deeper, more relevant insights to health plans"”ELKRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iQuartic is very pleased to announce that Fabian Licerio, formerly Vice President of Risk Adjustment at Optum, and Dr Wayne Pan, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of myNurse, are joining our Advisory Board!
— Dr. Wayne Pan
Licerio and Pan join Patrick Munis, Founder and CEO of NewWave Technology as advisors to guide the expansion of iQuartic and its iQSmartLens and iQSmartCoder Platform in the health data interoperability market.
“Wayne brings an unique combination of experience of start-up, clinical and healthcare knowledge with his extensive experience with myNurse and leading life science companies BioMarin and Genentech. He also brings an invaluable knowledge of the transformative role technology is playing in our healthcare system,” said Sourav Kumar, CEO of iQuartic.
"I'm thrilled to be working with the iQuartic team to help create the next generation technology platform that will provide deeper, more relevant insights to health plans and large provider groups to improve patient outcomes and financial performance,” said Dr. Pan.
“Fabian Licerio brings an invaluable experience of more than 25 years in healthcare management serving as Vice President of Risk Adjustment, Growth & Strategy. His knowledge of risk adjustment, quality/HEDIS, membership acquisition and retention, system solutions, and encounter claims operations is very critical for the iQuartic product lines and will drive our value to clients in the right direction.” observers Kumar.
“I am very excited to be joining iQuartic's Advisory Board and look forward to delivering the best solutions using deep and meaningful data to improve patient outcomes,” said Licerio
Please join us in congratulating Fabian and Wayne!
About iQuartic
iQuartic builds solutions using real world data to provide better insights focused on improving patient outcomes for payer and provider organizations. We bring together healthcare and technology experiences to transform and empower our clients with meaningful insights while significantly improving operations and financial outcomes and regulatory compliance for their organizations.
Michael Corbin
NewWave
michael.corbin@newwave.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn