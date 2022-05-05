Lithuanian investigators begin work in Ukraine

LITHUANIA, May 5 - The first investigation group comprised of representatives from the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office, Police, Forensic Science Centre, and State Forensic Medicine Service arrived at Ukraine to help their Ukrainian colleagues carry out investigative efforts by collecting data on the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian military.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with the members of the investigation group prior to their departure to Ukraine.

‘I am honestly glad about this specific and much needed initiative by the Lithuanian law enforcement to help Ukraine seek justice. Our professionals’ know-how and experience are very important to Ukraine, because the aim is to make those responsible for the crimes pay for them. I am certain that this is going to happen’, said the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, cooperation between the Lithuanian and Ukrainian officers as well as the agreement by the Lithuanian, Polish, and Ukrainian general prosecutors regarding the joint investigation team which was also joined by the International Criminal Court were discussed. The investigation on the crimes against humanity and war crimes was announced by the Lithuanian General Prosecutor's Office already at the beginning of March.