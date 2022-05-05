REMINDER: DEQ hosting public meeting May 9 in Wilmington to discuss well sampling in Lower Cape Fear area

Raleigh

May 5, 2022

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality will host a public meeting on Monday, May 9, at the Lumina Theatre on the University of North Carolina Wilmington campus to share information and answer questions about the private drinking water well sampling Chemours is required to conduct in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Columbus counties.

DEQ’s Divisions of Waste Management and Water Resources will share information about the process for drinking water well sampling and alternate water supplies in the Lower Cape Fear River region.

When: Monday, May 9, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. Where: Lumina Theatre, Fischer Student Center Note: Please park in Visitor Lot M (4941 Riegel Road)

Chemours began sending letters this week to residents about its well sampling efforts in the four counties. Residents may also be contacted by Chemours’ third-party consultant, Parsons Environment and Infrastructure, to perform the well sampling. Parsons is the only well sampling vendor currently used by Chemours to sample wells. To have your well sampled, call Chemours at (910) 678-1100.

This week, after an extensive review of Chemours’ updated interim sampling and drinking water plan and a review of new groundwater monitoring data in Brunswick, Pender and Columbus counties, DEQ directed Chemours to take additional actions, including prioritizing the identification and expeditious sampling of private wells within ¼ mile of public water distribution lines and sanitary sewer network as well as within ¼ mile of the detections shown in monitoring data provided by DEQ.

On November 3, 2021, DEQ determined that Chemours is responsible for groundwater contamination in four downstream counties. The Notice required Chemours to submit a plan to assess of the groundwater contamination in New Hanover County and other affected counties that aligns with the February 2019 Consent Order and develop a drinking water well sampling plan and provide alternate drinking water.

For more information about well sampling in the Lower Cape Fear River area, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/lowercapefear-wellsampling.

