The Jazz Sanctuary starts the non-profit performing arts group second decade in 2022. Alan Segal, Founder of The Jazz Sanctuary Members of The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet include (left to right) Randy Sutin, Eddie Etkins, Alan Segal, Leon Jordan Sr., and James Dell’Orefice.

Experience the Art Of Jazz This May with 7 Live Performances in Greater Philadelphia by The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s Most Innovative Music Organization

I don't mind when people ask, how old are you? When I respond 80 I'm greeted with no way! I couldn't feel better, and the question only makes me feel that much better. ” — Alan Segal

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jazz Sanctuary , Philadelphia’s most innovative music organization, has seven live performances scheduled around the Greater Philadelphia region this month.May’s performance schedule begins tonight, Thursday, May 5, with a night of “Jazz & Joe” (live music, coffee and treats) at Incarnation Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church in Morrisville. The performance, which begins at 7 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass), with guest vocalist Maci Miller. The concert performance is free of charge.On Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8th, a quartet from The Jazz Sanctuary will be performing during morning services at Incarnation Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church in Drexel Hill, at 10 a.m.The services will feature music from David Kenney (piano), Jordan Sr. (drums), Etkins (saxophone) and Segal (bass). Admission is free of charge.“As of May 1st, The Jazz Sanctuary has reached 48 scheduled events for this year with several more in the scheduling phase,” said Segal, the founder and CEO of the non-profit music organization. “My benchmark year is 2019, when we booked 88 events. That's my goal for this year, 88 or more events. It's a goal that is more than possible to meet. We performed at Main Line Unitarian last month, for the first time in over two years, to a wonderful audience, as they all are! The reception was wonderful and has been so in all our events so far.“We have been answering a number of calls to appear at retirement communities, which has become a significant part of our mission work,” Segal added. “It is more than enjoyable, and I don't mind when people ask, "how old are you?". When I respond "80" I'm greeted with "no way!". I couldn't feel better, and the question only makes me feel that much better. Music performance is a great vehicle for a happy and useful retirement, as is listening to music.”On Wednesday, May 11th, The Jazz Sanctuary returns to Drexel Hill’s Incarnation Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church for a night of “Jazz & Joe”, again featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. The performance, which is free of charge, begins at 7:30 p.m.The Jazz Sanctuary will be performing at Trinity Episcopal Church in Buckingham on Thursday, May 12th at 7:30 p.m. featuring Bruce Kaminsky & Friends, a combo from The Jazz Sanctuary led by noted bass musician Bruce Kaminsky. Admission to this event is free of charge, however, reservations are required, and can be made via e-mail at gogina317@gmail.com.On Sunday, May 15th, The Alan Segal Quintet performs at The Jazz Sanctuary’s event at St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church in Norristown. The quintet includes Dell’Orefice (piano), Jordan Sr. (drums), Sutin (vibes/percussion), Etkins (saxophone) and Segal (bass). The performance, which is free of charge, begins at 4 p.m.Main Line Unitarian Church in Devon hosts The Jazz Sanctuary with another evening of “Jazz & Joe” on Wednesday, May 25th at 7:30 p.m., with a performance by The Alan Segal Quintet featuring includes Dell’Orefice (piano), Grant MacAvoy (drums), Sutin (vibes/percussion), Etkins (saxophone) and Segal (bass). Admission to this performance is free of charge.May’s performance schedule for The Jazz Sanctuary concludes on Thursday, May 26th at Philadelphia’s historic Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church with an evening of “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Alan Segal Quintet, which includes Dell’Orefice (piano), Jordan Sr. (drums), Sutin (vibes/percussion), Etkins (saxophone) and Segal (bass). Admission to this performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is free of charge.In addition, The Jazz Sanctuary will be performing at private events this month at One Ardmore Square, Bucks County Neighbors, and Delaware Valley Music Club.For further information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events, visit their website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/ Additional performance dates for The Jazz Sanctuary are pending.Please note that The Jazz Sanctuary follows all current CDC, state, and local guidelines for COVID-19 compliance. Masks are appreciated at all upcoming events. Both of this month’s events are free and open to the public. Voluntary donations to the venue are appreciated.Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 640 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, Zled Lighting, LPL Financial, Quantum Think, C&N Bank and DMG Global.Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com. Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com

Interview with Alan Segal, founder of The Jazz Sanctuary