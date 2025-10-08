E-Commerce Acquisition Opportunity: 25-Year Online Retailer of Collectible Comic Books Returns to Profitability

NewKadia.com, Inc., a 25-year-old e-commerce company specializing in collectible comic books, is available for acquisition. After 25 years building one of the world’s most efficient e-commerce platforms, Jim Drucker, the founder and CEO of NewKadia.com (which has sold 2.5 million collectible comic books) is searching for a new generation of owners. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, NewKadia.com is one of the world’s largest online-only retailers of collectible back-issue comic books. The company has sold more than 2.5 million comics to customers in 121 countries.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewKadia.com , Inc., a 25-year-old e-commerce company specializing in collectible comic books, is available for acquisition. Represented exclusively by Everingham & Kerr , Inc., the company offers qualified buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a proven, profitable online retail business with proprietary technology, loyal customers, and international reach.Established E-Commerce PlatformFounded in 2000 at the dawn of online retail, NewKadia.com has sold more than 2.5 million comic books to customers in 121 countries, operating continuously for a quarter century. The company is widely recognized as one of the world’s largest online-only retailers of collectible back-issue comic books.Financial and Operational Strength• 25-Year Track Record: Profitable every year from 2000 through 2022; profitability restored in Q2 2025 following a one-time 2022 warehouse flood.• Consistent Revenue: Historical annual sales exceeding $500,000, with normalized cash flow margins between 10 percent and 20 percent.• Efficient Structure: Operates with a lean team supported by proprietary software for grading, pricing, and fulfillment.• Lean and Scalable: Systems process 150 books per hour, four times faster than manual competitors.Technology and Data AssetsNewKadia’s proprietary technology automates every major retail function:• Dynamic Pricing Algorithms that adjust prices daily based on supply, demand, and sales history.• Recommendation Engine leveraging 2.5 million transaction records for personalized marketing.• Automated Cataloging System utilizing a 250,000-image digital library for rapid product identification.• Cross-platform Integration with eBay and other online marketplaces.Customer and Market Base• Active Customers: 23,500 engaged, registered buyers; 71 percent repeat-purchase rate.• Global Reach: 91 percent U.S. sales; orders to 120+ countries.• Brand Reputation: 25 years of on-time delivery, accurate grading, and top-rated customer service.Growth and Expansion PotentialThe company’s systems and processes are readily adaptable for additional collectible categories and online marketplaces, including:• Trading cards• Vintage toys• Vinyl records• Sports memorabilia• Used video games and pop-culture collectiblesNewKadia also recently launched a wholesale program to distribute to retailers, creating an additional growth channel alongside direct-to-consumer sales.Facility and LogisticsNewKadia operates from a 6,300-square-foot leased office and warehouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, approximately 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The facility includes climate-controlled storage, advanced fire suppression, and capacity for future inventory expansion.Key Investment Highlights• 25-year established online brand with global customer base.• Proprietary, scalable technology platform with proven automation.• Restored profitability and ongoing growth momentum.• High operational efficiency and minimal personnel requirements.• Significant upside through category expansion and enhanced marketing.Advisory RepresentationEveringham & Kerr, Inc. serves as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction. Qualified acquisition candidates may request additional information after executing a standard confidentiality agreement.About NewKadia.comFounded in 2000 and headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, NewKadia.com is one of the world’s largest online-only retailers of collectible back-issue comic books. The company has sold more than 2.5 million comics to customers in 121 countries, establishing a 25-year reputation for reliability, fast fulfillment, and proprietary technology that enables daily dynamic pricing and personalized recommendations.Financial Advisor:Joseph A. Vanore Jr., CVAPresident/ShareholderEveringham & Kerr, Inc.(856) 546-6655jav@EverKerr.com

