NEXCOM VMC 1000 Improves In-Vehicle Passenger Entertainment and Information Systems with Full HD HDMI Video
Public Transit Agencies Get New Tool in Delivering High Quality Video Content Anywhere in the Vehicle with e-Mark Certified Solution
Overall, the VIP 1000 is the ideal choice for easy setup in rail and bus lines to deliver high quality entertainment and passenger information.”FREMONT, CA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle appliances, announced today launch of the VIP 1000, delivering Full HD HDMI capabilities over IP systems, including in-vehicle public transportation Passenger Information Systems (PIS). With extended HDMI signals to 100 meters, the broadcast of high-quality video for infotainment on PIS is now simpler to implement and more enjoyable for passengers.
“The NEXCOM VIP 1000 solves HDMI’s most limiting challenge, cable length. Even one city bus exceeds the recommended length limits for HDMI, making delivering high-quality video content to transit passengers complex and costly,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “In contrast, the VIP 1000 delivers e-Mark certified in-vehicle HDMI capabilities designed specifically for rail and bus service providers. It works with standard networking hardware and delivers video content to multiple displays up to 100 meters away.”
The NEXCOM VIP 1000 system overcomes common distance limitations with a simple solution for HDMI applications. The system sends video signals over commonly available network cables, leveraging widely used networking standards that reliably deliver data over long distances. The video source is encoded and sent over an 1000Mbps IP network. At the display end, the VIP 1000 receives, decodes and broadcasts the video through two Full HD HDMI outputs. Additional video outputs are also available.
The NEXCOM VIP 1000 system is e-Mark certified for seamless integration into public transit vehicles. e-Mark provides the industry standard to certify electronic equipment for reliability in harsh vehicle environments. The NEXCOM VIP 1000 supports 9-36Vdc input, suitable for the most commonly used vehicles, with the capability to handle voltage fluctuations. The system is completely plug and play, and a web interface is available to manage multiple transmitters.
“Adopting commonly used standards and widely available technologies is the cornerstone of compatibility and reliability in every hardware setting, ensuring users avoid the pitfalls of expensive vendor lock-in,” said Peter Yang. “Overall, the VIP 1000 is the ideal choice for easy setup in rail and bus lines to deliver high quality entertainment and passenger information. It lets users rely on familiar technologies, while extending video broadcast capabilities anywhere in the vehicle.”
Features
• Full HD HDMI (1.4b) extender over IP
• Wide-range 9-36Vdc input voltage
• E-mark for in-vehicle application
• Plug and Play
• 2 x Full HD HDMI output
• Unicast, daisy chain and multicast support
• Selectable video source
• Integrated two-port LAN switch
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
