Graceada Partners Named a Top Workplace in the Central Valley
Opportunity Stanislaus, working with workplace surveyor ‘Best Companies Group,’ recognizes Graceada Partners in “Best Places to Work: Central Valley” categoryMODESTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graceada Partners, a Modesto, California-based private equity investment firm, has been named one of the best places to work in the Central Valley. Opportunity Stanislaus, an economic development organization in Stanislaus County, recognized Graceada Partners and other high-performing Central Valley businesses with strong employee endorsements at an award ceremony this spring.
Best Companies Group—an internationally-known survey and rankings program known for its comprehensive extended data reports—conducted the survey on behalf of Opportunity Stanislaus. Graceada Partners was one of the companies that earned the distinction of being a top Central Valley company based on a survey of employees.
“We prioritize our team members, as they are part of the Graceada Partners family,” said Joe Muratore, co-founder of Graceada Partners. “We’ve built a community for our team, making our office building more than a workspace. We have recently added a workout facility and café at our company headquarters. We firmly believe that having a compelling and healthy work environment encourages growth and success of our team.”
Ryan Swehla, the other co-founder and co-CEO of Graceada Partners, echoed Muratore’s sentiment.
“We pride ourselves on our core values,” said Swehla. “We are passionate about the work we do, and strive toward creating a positive, caring and humble work environment. This leads to happy employees, and happy clients.”
The “Best Places to Work: Central Valley” designations started in 2017 when Prime Shine Car Wash (now Mister Car Wash) sought to create an independently-verified survey and ranking program for local businesses. They partnered with Opportunity Stanislaus, a local economic development organization that agreed to act as the local host—with one catch. Opportunity Stanislaus wanted to ensure that all rankings be decided by an unbiased third party so that no companies could wield an advantage based on size or local popularity.
"It is our pleasure to celebrate the companies that earn the distinction of being a best place to work," said David White, Chief Executive Officer for Opportunity Stanislaus. "We love programs like this that move the needle in making Stanislaus County a wonderful place to live and work."
The list of 2022 winners includes Automation Group; O'Dell Engineering; PMZ Real Estate; Winton-Ireland, Strom and Green Insurance Agency; Graceada Partners; Haggerty Construction, Inc; Datapath; DeHart Inc.; and Stanislaus County Office of Education.
To learn more about a career at Graceada Partners, visit https://www.graceadapartners.com/careers.
About Graceada Partners
Graceada Partners is a California-based real estate private equity firm focused on institutionalizing value-add investing in secondary & tertiary markets. Founded in 2008, the firm has $0.5 billion AUM and employs a vertically integrated team of 52 professionals to source, capitalize, manage, renovate, lease and sell properties.
The firm's leadership team has decades of combined experience adding value to over $10 billion in assets across office, retail, multifamily and industrial properties. Born in 2008 in the heart of the Global Financial Crisis, Graceada Partners is a seasoned expert with looming economic uncertainties, which has allowed the firm to turn market dislocation into successful investments.
Learn more at http://GraceadaPartners.com.
