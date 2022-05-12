Volunteer Ministers Announce Seminar on Raising Children
To celebrate Children’s Day in June the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida will be holding a seminar on raising children.CLEARWATER, FL, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey of 2,000 Americans with children revealed that 74 percent of parents believe it is more challenging to raise a child now than it was when they were growing up.
According to the survey done by OnePoll, the key issues that make modern parenting tougher is the emergence of social media (66%), more parents working full-time jobs (64%), and the rise of technology (58%).
On June 12 at 11 a.m. the Scientology Volunteer Minsters (VM) of Florida will be assisting parents to overcome these issues by holding an educational seminar at their headquarters in downtown Clearwater on how to happily raise children. The seminar is based on the “Children” chapter of The Scientology Handbook.
The event is also being held in recognition of Children’s Day which has been a national holiday for 30 years in the United States. The purpose of Children’s Day is to honor the country’s children by spending valuable time with them, engaging in family activities and focusing on the importance of setting a good example as an adult.
“Raising children should be a fun and life-changing experience,” said Glendy Goodsell, executive director of the VM chapter in Clearwater, Florida. “That is exactly what we aim to help accomplish with this seminar.”
For all those that wish to attend the event please contact Glendy Goodsell at 727-467-6965.
Scientology Volunteer Ministers:
In 1980, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard issued an appeal. At that time, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The Scientology Volunteer Minister Program was then launched. With the support of the Church of Scientology, Volunteer Ministers (VMs) have been at nearly every major disaster worldwide since 9/11. In addition, VMs help neighbors and community members with everyday challenges, such as: marital problems, raising children, study difficulties, getting off drugs, resolving conflicts and more.
