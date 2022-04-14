Activities announced for Easter Sunday Event in Downtown
The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization invites all children and families to their Easter Family Fun Day event on April 17th in Downtown Clearwater.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 17th the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will be hosting an Easter Sunday event at the Osceola Courtyard in Downtown Clearwater from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. “All families in the community are welcome to attend the event. There will be games and activities for kids of all ages,” said Lisa Mansell, public affairs for the Church.
The games and activities at the Easter Sunday event include meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, train rides, a bouncy house, carousel rides, pony rides, arts and crafts, face painting and balloon art. Complimentary popcorn, candy and other refreshments will also be provided.
For over 25 years the Church of Scientology has hosted and sponsored family-friendly community activities to maintain a safe environment for children.
Erica and her son last year attended the Church-sponsored Easter Family Fun Day last year. “I really liked the Church’s event because the Easter Bunny is so well dressed, super friendly and interacts really well with kids,” said Erica
For all who wish to attend the event please contact Elizabeth Hosken by calling 727-467-6860 or emailing communityaffairs@cos.flag.org.
Parking is available in the Garden Avenue Parking Garage on 28 N. Garden Avenue for those that wish to attend the event.
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.
Elizabeth Hosken
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization
+1 727-467-6860
communityaffairs@cos.flag.org