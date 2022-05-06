The Bookaholic Podcast, hosted by Deirdre Pippins, tackles mental health during May’s Mental Health Awareness Month
The Bookaholic Podcast hopes to shine the spotlight on mental health in May for Mental Health Awareness Month.
I want this series to show that people live whole lives after trauma, depression, or a mental health diagnosis.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bookaholic Podcast, launched by Deirdre Pippins, debuted in early 2021, offering a safe space for those who obsess over books and reading.
— Deirdre Pippins
Reading diverse stories by diverse authors is The Bookaholic Podcast theme for 2022. Now Pippins hopes to shine a similar spotlight on mental health issues for this May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.
According to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 1 in 5 Americans live with a mental health condition. Pippins believes that the COVID-19 has only exaggerated those figures. “We all suffered mentally during the quarantine period of COVID 19. Many experienced grief, depression, and isolation. Self-care became prominent on social media and in the news,” Pippins says.
For Mental Health Awareness Month, the Bookaholic Podcast brings together a broad range of mental health illness survivors and onsets from all spectrums of illness. This includes illness, grief, sexual abuse, racial trauma, and PTSD related to abortion. Pippins’ purpose for such programming is simple - everyone knows of someone who lives with mental illness, and you are not alone.
“We’ve seen so much suffering and lost so many to suicide in the last few years; Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander, Jr., former Miss USA and American attorney, Cheslie Kryst, Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain, Naomi Judd, and countless friends, neighbors, and family whose names don’t get put in headlines.” Pippins says, “I want people everywhere to know that battling the darkness inside is worth fighting because everyone is valuable. With the right tools and processes, you can make it to the other side of pain.”
Pippins hopes by bringing attention to the lives and stories of people living with, or alongside those with, these conditions, she can encourage others to get the help they need. “I created a Mental Health series on this channel to bring those who struggle with mental health issues, conditions, or illnesses and how they have worked their way through to live a whole life,” Pippins says.
Guests of the series will include Kelsey Walker, who developed PTSD; Kimberly Ann Bell, who lived through abandonment and sexual trauma; Neill Elliott, who wrote his suicide note but then developed a 7-step plan for empowerment and joy; and Dr. Naeema Olatunji, whose racial identity and general racism caused trauma.
“I hope that anyone struggling with their mental health will seek help,” Pippins said.
Resources:
Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or chat M-F, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., ET.
Text “NAMI” to 741741 for 24/7, confidential, and free crisis counseling.
About the podcast:
The Bookaholic Podcast is on Apple, Google, Spotify, YouTube, or anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts.
About the host:
Deirdre is a healthcare entrepreneur, proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., board member of Friends of the Gaston County Public Library, UNC superfan, and member of The Links, Incorporated. She is also a community advocate, world traveler, luxury handbag fanatic, wife, and mother of two sons.
A native North Carolinian, Deirdre Pippins, also known as Ms. Media Content, is a proud Southerner. She has been an entrepreneur since 2005, founding and operating a home healthcare company with her husband.
Much of her career has been spent in media. She has worked in radio (CBS), billboards (business development), corporate communications (banking), and newspapers (advertising sales). She has also worked as an ad agency copywriter and was trained by the Creative Director on graphic design.
The underlying basis of her media experience began with receiving a BA degree in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her strong geeky suit in the writing process is copy editing. She has ghostwritten two how-to books.
Deirdre Pippins
The Bookaholic Podcast
readingjunkie@book-a-holic.com.
