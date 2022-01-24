The Bookaholic Podcast, hosted by Deirdre Pippins, to focus on reading diversity in 2022
Launched in 2021, Deirdre Pippins' Bookaholic Podcast hopes to focus on diversity issues in reading, writing, and the publishing industry in 2022.
Books have long been some of the loves of my life, and I wanted to express that. I knew there were other people out there like me, and wanted to connect with them.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bookaholic Podcast, launched by Deirdre Pippins, debuted in early 2021, offering a safe space for those who obsess over books and reading in general.
— Deirdre Pippins
“The pandemic got to me like it did many others. It gave me time to stop, slow down, and figure out what I wanted out of life. Books have long been some of the loves of my life, and I wanted to express that,” Pippins said. “I knew there were other people out there like me, and I wanted to connect with them as well.“
Each year, the Bookaholic Podcast has a reading challenge for its listeners. This year’s reading challenge is to read more diversely in more ways than one.
“Because we are still in the shadows of the summer of 2020, I believe it is essential for people to read BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) authors and stories. Included in this are LGBTIQA+ books and stories,” Pippins said. “This is not just a challenge to white people, but it is also a challenge to BIPOC as well; we need to read each other’s stories and support the authors.”
Upcoming interviews on the Bookaholic Podcast include a celebration of little-known African American authors who significantly impacted the book industry, an interview with the first black North Carolina Poet Laureate, Jaki Shelton Green, and book reviews with fellow bookaholics.
About the podcast:
The Bookaholic Podcast (Can’t Get Enough of that Bookish Stuff) can be found on Apple, Google, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts.
About the host:
Deirdre is a healthcare entrepreneur, proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., board member of Friends of the Gaston County Public Library, UNC superfan, and member of The Links, Incorporated. She is also a community advocate, world traveler, luxury handbag fanatic, wife, and mother of two sons.
A native North Carolinian, Deirdre Pippins, also known as Ms. Media Content, is a proud Southerner. She has been an entrepreneur since 2005, founding and operating a home healthcare company with her husband.
Deirdre spent a fair amount of her career in the media. She has worked in radio (CBS), billboards (business development), corporate communications (banking), and newspapers (advertising sales). She has also worked as an ad agency copywriter and trained by the Creative Director on graphic design.
The underlying basis of her media experience began with receiving a BA degree in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her strong suit in the writing process is copy editing. She has ghostwritten two how-to books. Follow her on Instagram @truebookaholic
Deirdre Pippins
The Bookaholic Podcast
+1 980-433-2274
readingjunkie@book-a-holic.com.
Visit us on social media:
Other
Facebook
Twitter
The Book-a-Holic Podcast hosted by Deirdre Pippins