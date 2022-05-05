Sweet Fitness Challenge Kickass for a Cause Get Fit Today and Save Your Life
Participate in The Sweetest Fitness Challenge...Kickass for a Cause...Get Fit Today...and Save Your Life! #sweetfitnesschallenge #recruitingforgood #kickassforacause #saveyourlife #partyforgood www.KickassforaCause.com
Participate in the Sweetest Fitness Challenge...Kickass for a Cause...Get Fit Today...and Save Your Life! #sweetfitnesschallenge #recruitingforgood #kickassforacause #saveyourlife #partyforgood www.KickassforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency in Santa Monica, CA puts $1,000 for fitness community challenge to make it fun and rewarding
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to make a positive impact, then, participate in the sweetest fitness challenge to save your life."
Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman creates "Kickass for a Cause Get fit today to save your life!"
Carlos Cymerman is putting up $1,000 for anyone who can outperform (improve fitness in 5 months).
The Sweetest Fitness Challenge starts on June 5th to November 5th, 2022; open to anyone over 21 years of age living in Santa Monica or The Westside.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Love to make a positive impact inspire a family member or friend to participate; Kickass for a Cause and Save their Life!"
About
Kickass for a Cause Get Fit Today & Save Your Life. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman creates the Sweetest Fitness Challenge. "I am on a mission to lose 50 pounds in 5 months, and willing put up $1,000 for anyone who out performs me (has better fitness improvement BMI), simply put $100 down to participate. Winner takes all." Need to be at least 21 years old live in Santa Monica or The Westside. To learn more visit www.KickassforaCause.com Get Fit Today to Save Your Life...Love to make a positive impact, inspire your family and friends to participate today, get fit, and save their life!"
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com #girlsdesigntomorrow #passion #purpose #play
Love to support girls and shop for good. Refer a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good. Once our team finds company a talented employee, and earns a finder's fee; Recruiting for Good will reward person who made the referral a $2500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card, and match $1 for $1 to help support Girls Design Tomorrow to learn more visit www.FashionLovesFreedom.com #fashionlovesfreedom
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other