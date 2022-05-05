Submit Release
May is Wine and Grape Month in Tennessee

NASHVILLE—A growing agricultural sector is being highlighted this month with a proclamation by Gov. Bill Lee. May is Wine and Grape Month in Tennessee.

“The 68 wineries we have in Tennessee impact agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Our wineries provide employment for more than 600 people and our vineyards and wineries provide unique travel destinations.”

The wine and grape industry is a growing agricultural sector in the state, experiencing a 250 percent growth since 2013. In 2019, 86 growers grew on approximately 1,380 vineyard acres. Today, the annual economic impact of the Tennessee grape and wine industry is estimated at almost $2 billion.

Tennessee established the Wine and Grape Board three years ago for the purpose of promoting and supporting the growth of the grape and wine industry. The seven-person board works to increase the number of wineries in the state and improve the quality of wine produced by Tennessee wineries.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Business Development Division supports the wine and grape industry in a variety of ways, including raising awareness of industry initiatives. To find a vineyard or winery near you, search under Food & Drink on the Pick Tennessee Products website at www.picktnproducts.org or on the free Pick Tennessee mobile app.

May is Wine and Grape Month in Tennessee

