15-mile segment of State Route 68 to receive new pavement

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ – Beginning Monday, May 9, the Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a project to replace pavement along 15 miles of State Route 68 prolonging the life of the road and improving safety.

The project will stretch from the State Route 95 junction in Bullhead City to just west of Golden Valley. Work will begin east of the SR 68 and Laughlin Bridge intersection and progress eastward toward Golden Valley.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions on east- and westbound SR 68 from the Laughlin Bridge intersection to Landon Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday evenings through Friday mornings. 

Daytime work will occur from Landon Drive through west of Golden Valley from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will remain open in each direction and business access will be maintained at all times. No work is scheduled for weekends or holidays. 

Crews will return later in the summer after paving work is completed to add permanent striping to the roadway. The $3.6 million project is expected to finish by late summer.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northwest District.

