Premier’s Mission to Ireland, U.K., France to Focus on Renewable Energy, Ocean Technology, Health Innovation

CANADA, May 5 - Premier Tim Houston heads to Ireland, the United Kingdom (U.K.) and France May 6 to 18 to strengthen trade, tourism, investment and partnerships with government and business leaders in Dublin, Edinburgh, London and Paris.

“Nova Scotia’s deep-rooted cultural connections in Ireland, Scotland, England and France are the foundation for tourism and business success in these markets,” said Premier Houston. “With air access opening back up, now is the time to make sure our partners know that Nova Scotia is open for business.”

The Premier will meet with key business, organizational and institutional leaders interested in advancing opportunities in tidal and renewable energy, green hydrogen, and ocean and healthcare technology. He will also pay his respects to those who lost their lives at the Battle of Vimy Ridge in 1917.

Nova Scotia will host business receptions in Dublin, Edinburgh and Paris. The delegation will also host a roundtable on ocean technology in London and meet with tourism operators in Scotland and Michelin representatives in Paris.

Meetings are scheduled with Nancy Smyth, Ambassador of Canada to Ireland; Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom; and Chargée d’Affaires Amy Baker in Paris.

Quick Facts:

  • Nova Scotia is a main gateway for U.K. and European Union goods exported to Canada
  • in 2021, $5.5 billion in European imports passed through Nova Scotia
  • continued investments in port capacity and air access mean Nova Scotia is well positioned to accommodate more imports
  • mission delegates are: Premier Tim Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff; Kelliann Dean, Deputy Minister of Finance and Treasury Board; and Mike McMurray, Executive Director, International Relations and Trade

-30-

