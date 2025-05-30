Nova Scotia Removes More Interprovincial Trade Barriers

CANADA, May 30 - The government is continuing to show leadership by removing more interprovincial trade barriers to grow Nova Scotia’s economy and build a stronger Canada.

New regulations will allow more types of commercial trucks and other passenger vehicles to enter and operate in the province, supporting the movement of goods and services across the country. Previously, certain vehicles have not been allowed in Nova Scotia even though they are registered in another jurisdiction.

The Province will be introducing legislative changes to enhance the new Traffic Safety Act in the fall, which will enable these changes to be made permanent.

“Nova Scotia wants to see free trade nationwide, and we are leading by looking within our own regulations and practices to see where we can remove barriers,” said Premier Tim Houston. “If a vehicle can operate in another province or territory, it should be able to operate in Nova Scotia. We are removing needless and burdensome barriers. This is another example of how we are taking a Team Canada approach to creating a more prosperous future.”

In recognizing out-of-province registrations, the Registrar of Motor Vehicles will still have the ability to place special conditions on a vehicle’s operation to ensure safety and protect infrastructure, as is the case with Nova Scotian vehicles. This could include limiting commercial vehicle access to certain roads and bridges and age requirements for passengers in passenger vehicles.

Vehicles will be required to comply with all other existing provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, including inspections and insurance.

Nova Scotia is also announcing plans to amend the Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations to allow factory-built (modular) buildings that meet the National Building Code to be installed in the province without having to meet additional Nova Scotia-specific standards.

Currently, manufacturers are required to redesign the same building model for every province depending on that province’s standards. This increases costs, causes delays and creates barriers for standardization and interprovincial trade.

“Both of these moves are to address unique and urgent challenges brought on by the trade war and housing crisis,” said Premier Houston. “It is about fairness for workers, opportunity for businesses and respect for Canadians’ right to move, work and trade freely across their own country, and it’s about getting people into safe and affordable housing, faster.”

The proposed amendments to the Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations will:

enhance productivity and accelerate the development of new modular housing

allow modular construction contractors to work to one national code, rather than individual provincial codes

position Nova Scotia as national leaders in housing innovation and reduction of interprovincial trade barriers

position Nova Scotia as an easy export destination for modular housing and invite reciprocal recognition for Nova Scotian manufacturers from other provinces and territories.

The proposed changes to the Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations only apply to factory-built construction.

Quick Facts:

the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act regulations and the Building Code Act regulations fulfill the intent of the Province’s Free Trade and Mobility Within Canada Act by removing key interprovincial barriers

the Motor Vehicle Act regulations take effect Tuesday, June 3, and these changes will be evaluated to inform future regulatory updates

most of the vehicles not previously allowed in the province were certain types of commercial trucks and low-speed vehicles

the 45-day public notice period required for any changes to the Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations will be held

Additional Resources:

News release – Legislation to Remove Barriers to Trade: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/02/25/legislation-remove-barriers-trade

Registration, driving and road safety information: https://novascotia.ca/driving-and-road-safety/

Department of Public Works on X: https://x.com/NS_PublicWorks