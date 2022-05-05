Submit Release
Opportunity to Learn About OPWDD Self-Direction Efforts and Provi...

Upcoming Self-Direction Webinar- May 12, 2022

OPWDD is pleased to announce it will be holding a webinar on self-direction on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The presentation will provide a general overview of key actions that OPWDD has recently taken to enhance the self-direction model. The webinar will also outline several future activities, including a Self-Direction program evaluation funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Some topics that will be covered include:

ARPA funded Self-Direction program evaluation

Actions taken to improve Support Brokerage

Policy and fiscal enhancements

New and enhanced support and training programs

Research and learning efforts for future planning

We encourage people to attend the presentation to hear more about our efforts related to improving and strengthening NY’s self-direction model of service delivery. Attendees will be given the opportunity to provide input on future activities, including the Self-direction program evaluation, during and following the webinar.

Webinar Information: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

If you are interested in participating, please register at the below link: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=e0e1463d6104afa78f178ccfcf8bbe007

*You may register for the event through the start of meeting or until the event has reached peak registration capacity

If you are having technical difficulties with the registration link, please contact Josie Yankowski ([email protected]).

For those who are unable to attend, a recording and opportunity to comment will be made available following the webinar on the OPWDD website opwdd.ny.gov

For any other questions or if other help is needed, please contact Sydney Daurio ([email protected]).

For more information on the self-direction program, visit the self-direction page on the OPWDD website.

