Intelligence Analysts Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking qualified and interested candidates for the following positions:

INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 Criminal Intelligence Unit Fusion Center TBI Headquarters –Davidson County 2 Vacancies

Job Duties: The Tennessee Fusion Center is divided up into three sections: Sex Offender Registry, Human Trafficking/Missing Persons, and Gangs/Fugitives/Criminal Case Support.

We have one vacancy located in the Gangs, Fugitives, and Criminal Case Support section. This position is responsible for the administration of TBI’s gang intelligence programs and Most Wanted Fugitive program. This position will provide criminal intelligence and case support to law enforcement personnel across Tennessee.

We have a second vacancy in the Human Trafficking/Missing Persons section. This position is responsible for the collection of intelligence and support of investigations into crimes involving or related to missing persons and missing children, in addition to the issuance of our various alerts programs.

Incumbents will also serve on crisis teams and shall be in a rotational on-call status for after-hours response to critical incidents.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Preferred Qualifications: Degree concentrations in Criminal Justice, Criminology, Law Enforcement, Political Science, Public Administration, Psychology, Sociology, or other related fields are preferred.

Monthly Salary: $2,637 – $4,220

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Apply on Job Opening 30713 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. These positions will be posted May 5, 2022 – May 18, 2022, for ten business days.

