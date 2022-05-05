Roadwork Update for Juniata and Mifflin Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update for roadwork in Juniata and Mifflin counties.

Next week, Juniata County drivers can expect to find crews setting guiderail along Route 2003 (Doe Run Road) from Port Royal to Cedar Springs Road. Crews will also continue paving operations on Route 850 from Route 35 to the Perry County line. Paving will be followed by shoulder back-up. Milling work will begin on Route 75 in East Waterford.

One other Juniata County road to see work this year will be Route 1003 (Tennis Park Road) from Lost Creek toward Mountain Road

In Mifflin County, crews will be removing guide rail on Route 4007 (Jacks Mountain Road/Wills Road) from the top of the mountain to Route 655.

Other Mifflin County roads to see work this year are:

Route 3019 (Newton Road/Wayne Street) from Newton Hamilton to Route 22. Route 103 from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road.

As crews work, a daylight alternating traffic control pattern will be in place. Drivers should expect to encounter flaggers on the roadway, along with short travel delays. All work is dependent on weather and works schedules.

This work is part of a $4.4 million project, to address improvements on more than 20 miles of roadway in Mifflin and Juniata counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA is the contractor on this project, which is expected to be complete in late September.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution and not to follow trucks into the closed lane as they deliver material.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #